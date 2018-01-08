Liberia: China Congratulates Liberia's President-Elect George Weah

Monrovia — The government of the People's Republic of China through its embassy in Monrovia has congratulated President-elect George Weah of the Republic of Liberia.

According to a dispatch from the Chinese embassy released on January 4, 2018, Beijing presented its compliments to the incoming President through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.

The embassy forwarded a "message of congratulation from Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, to H.E. George Weah, President-elect of the Republic of Liberia".

China has now joined several foreign nations including the United States and many other African countries to congratulate Liberia's incoming President ahead of a January 22 inauguration.

China and Liberia bilateral ties have moved from strength to strength in the last decade and the Asian nation continues to emphasize the significance of mutual benefits and win-win cooperation with Liberia.

"The Embassy of the people's Republic of China avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia the assurances of its highest consideration," the dispatch said.