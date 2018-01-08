Liberia: Cummings Won't Contest for Montserrado County Senatorial Seat

Monrovia — In the wake of rumors about the political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Cummings' intention to contest to fill the vacancy created in the Montserrado County Senate seat, a source very close to the ANC's former standard bearer, has hinted that he (Cummings) has no intention to do so.

Cummings obtained 58,989, of the 777,503 registered voters in Montserrado County during the October 10th 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The election of Senators George Weah and Jewel Howard-Taylor as President and Vice President-elects respectively, created vacancies in the Senate seats of both Montserrado and Bong Counties.

Article 37 of the Liberian Constitution states: "In the event of a vacancy in the Legislature caused by death, resignation, and expulsion or otherwise, the presiding officer shall within 30 days notify the Elections Commission thereof."

"The Elections Commission shall not later than 90 days thereafter cause a by-election to be held; provided that where such vacancy occurs within 90 days prior to the holding of general elections, the filling of the vacancy shall await the holding of such general elections."

Liberians are hoping that as soon as the 54th Legislature takes seat, the Presiding of the Liberian Senate will inform NEC about the two vacant slots, which will then "cause a by-election to be held" within 90 days in both counties.

According to Mr. Taa Wongbe, who headed the ANC's communications department during the 2017 elections, his political leader won't contest to fill the vacant seat. He

"He will not be contesting because, throughout the campaign, he said he will rather work in other ways to empower Liberians through his foundation as a philanthropist and through business.

He's already doing that as you can see: Cummings' supports with US$18,000 for the establishment of secretariat for the Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia (PATEL) and supporting the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA).

His focus will be empowering and uplifting Liberians through business and doing philanthropic activities over the next few years.

He wants to stay involved in Liberia's development in the way he's doing now.

He wants to make sure that the ANC still has an active voice among the opposition block," Taa said.

He, however, stated that when the National Elections Commission decides that it's time to begin political activities for the vacant seats, his party will decide whether to or not to field candidates for the seats in both counties. But as of now, he's sure that his political leader, Mr. Cummings, is not settling for that.

Taa, who is a strong political aid to Cummings, is the CEO of The Khana Group (TKG), a social impact advisory firm with a mission to develop sustainable solutions to positively impact and transform communities in Africa.

He is responsible for all aspects of the firm's strategy, teams and operations across all four offices - New York, Liberia, Nigeria and Ghana.

Taa, who has spearheaded various social impact initiatives to foster the growth of SMEs, build capacity and empower women and youth in Africa, is also using that skills to help the ANC impact the lives of many Liberians.

According to him, he is going to be working with the Patriotic Entrepreneurs of Liberia (PATEL) so that the donation made to them in December 2017 by his political leader, can make meaningful impacts in the lives of members of the organization.

He added that Cummings does not like the fact that Liberians, for too long, have been spectators in their own economy, so he is on a mission to change that.

"This is the beginning of what will be an on-going and enduring effort to empower Liberian businesses and partnering with PATEL," Taa added.

Unlike Cummings, his former vice standard bearer, who pledged support to the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of President-elect George Weah, in the runoff election against the Unity Party, has openly declared his interest in contesting for the vacant seat created in Bong County as a result of the election of Senator Jewel Howard-Taylor as Vice President-elect of Liberia.

The ANC vice standard bearer, Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh, served in the Unity Party-led administration as Liberia's Ambassador to the United States of America, Canada and the United Mexican States before he resigned early 2017 to get involved into active politics.