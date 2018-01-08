Tanzania: Appeals Court Acquits Mara Convict of 'Hanging' Verdict

THE Court of Appeal has acquitted Mwita Marwa Morega, a resident of Tarime district in Mara Region, earlier sentenced to death for killing four village mates at a wedding ceremony following a long misunderstanding involving two clans.

Justices Bernard Luanda, Batuel Mmilla and Rehema Mkuye ruled in favour of Morenga, alias Makala, the appellant, after allowing an appeal he had lodged against both conviction of murder to five counts and the sentence provided to him by the High Court.

They found that the evidence advanced by the prosecution was weak and, hence, exercised their powers as provided for under section 4 (2) of the Appellate Jurisdiction Act to "order for an immediate release of the appellant unless otherwise lawfully held."

In their opinion, the High Court Judge had failed to direct and give proper guidance to the assessors 'on the silent ingredients' of murder (malice aforethought), visual identification of witnesses to the appellant and his defence of alibi (being not present at the scene of crime).

It is the requirement of the law, under section 265 of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) that all trials before the High Court must be with the aid of assessors and in terms of section 298 (1) of the Act, the trial judge is required to sum up the whole case to the assessors and require them to give their opinion.

"Much as he gave a very detailed summing up, the trial judge did not address the assessors on the ingredients or vital points of the offence of murder, malice aforethought and its standard of proof which were needed to be taken into consideration before mounting conviction," they noted.

They also pointed out that though the evidence of visual identification was relied upon to convict the appellant, the trial judge did not also address the assessors on the silent issues or the legal principles relating to the evidence of visual identification at night.

Apart from that, the justices said, the High Court Judge never explained to the assessors the law governing the situation where the accused raises a defence of alibi which was incidentally raised by the appellant, or the use and reliability of the dying declaration and its requirement of corroboration.

"We think that this could have caused the assessors to give opinions on the basis of what they perceived as they were not well informed on the issues. The omission contravened section 298 (1) of the CPA which requires the judge to adequately sum up to assessors," they said.

The justices concluded by saying, therefore, that such failure by the trial judge was fatal and goes to the root of the matter, resulting the whole trial into a nullity. Under normal circumstances, they said, they would have quashed the conviction and sentence and order a retrial.