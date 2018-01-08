Tanzania: Shortages of Drugs, Equipment to End Next Year - Dr Shein

Photo: Premium Times

Drugs (file photo).

FREQUENT shortages of medicines and related paradigm equipment would soon end by July 2019, if the current growth of the economy is maintained in Zanzibar.

The revelation was made yesterday here by the Island's President, Ali Mohamed Shein, adding that the Isles was recording promising economy worth praise.

"We can make it, and the problem of the lack of medicines can end. Let us work hard since there is a possibility of acquiring enough and sustainable supply of essential drugs in all Health Centres by July 2019," he pointed out while addressing Michenzani village residents in Pemba, while presiding over opening a newly built Dispensary built by 'Milele Zanzibar Foundation (MZF).

Dr Shein said the government has been recording development achievements in many areas which in turn have enabled it to improve various social services to the public as a result of hard work, financial discipline, and good collection of revenue.

He pointed out that upgrading some Health Centres to higher levels, for instance 'Abdalla Mzee Hospital' to a regional status, was ongoing along with other reforms including training medical personnel and improving health screening by purchasing modern machines like MRI.

The president noted that despite population growth from 300,000 in 1964, during the revolution to the current almost 1.5 million residents, the government still remains committed to improving all other services as per Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) 2015/2020 manifesto, and election campaign pledges.

"Let us celebrate the revolution. We started with 41 health facilities including five Hospitals in 1964, but now we have 189, including 12 main Hospitals in the Islands," said Dr Shein, in a company of the area Minister for Health, Mr Mahamoud Thabiti Kombo who also informed the residents that his ministry, from this year, was scheduled to train 40 medical doctors and other staff.

Mr Kombo pointed out that currently Zanzibar has 150 qualified medical doctors, and expects the number to raise to 270 by year 2020. On her side, the Deputy Principle Secretary (PS) in the ministry, Ms Halima Salum Maulid commended Dr Shein for increasing health budget from 7bn/- to 10bn/- to purchase drugs, and train more staff, saying they would 'contain the situation.'

The event was attended by some other government high level leaders in preparation of marking the 54th anniversary of the revolution on January 12, 2018 at Amani Stadium.