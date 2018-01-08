Liberia: House to Be Subjected to Audit

Deputy Speaker Hans Barchue, who is vying to become speaker of the House of Representatives, pledges here that when elected Speaker, he will ensure that the lower House submit to audit.

Addressing a news conference in Monrovia on Friday, 5th January Barchue stresses the need to conduct forensic audit in the first of branch of government to lay the foundation for transparency, accountability and high grounds for lawmakers.

The Grand Bassa County lawmaker, who's enjoying his second term, notes that the House of Representatives provides oversight for government agencies and ministries, which submit to audit but since the formation of Liberia, that branch of government has not faced an audit, something that creates dark image over the integrity of that august body.

He explains that for the House to gain the spirit and relevance to call for audit of public institutions it should be first audited and findings made public for scrutiny.

According to him, members of the House under his leadership will have moral grounds to question other agencies of government for transparency and accountability check.

Barchue continues that his leadership is coming with legislative reform agenda, where employees, security and proper internal workings of the House will be prioritized and actively achieved.

Reports gathered so far suggest that Hans Barchue of Grand Bassa, Jonathan Fonati Koffa, of Grand Kru County and Dr. Bhofal Chambers of Maryland Counties are eying the speakership.

Dr. Chambers reportedly enjoys support of the Coalition for Democratic Change of President-elect George Manneh Weah, Cllr. Koffa, who won on the ticket of the opposition Liberty Party, is drawing support from newly elected lawmakers for the post, while Barchue, who won as independent candidate, is reportedly gathering his support from retained and new lawmakers to make an impressive battle for the speaker election.

Earlier, Montserrado County Representative Thomas Fallah had declared his interest for the speakership, but claims his political leader and President-elect Weah asks him to disengage as the CDC is seriously considering the option of rallying around Dr. Chambers as its lone candidate for the election for speaker.

Both Representatives Fallah and Dr. Chambers are members of the Coalition that won the December 6, 2018 runoff presidential elections against the ruling Unity Party.