Liberia: Bong Cyclists Want Leader Quit

Motorcyclists in Gbarnga, Bong County are calling on their leader to immediately resign due to alleged lack of trust. Speaking to the NewDawn over the weekend in the County the cyclists said the Head of the Bong Motorcyclist Union or BMU Mr. Sam B. Elder has allegedly failed to improve the Union since his ascendency as President more than nine years ago.

According to them, members of the Union have not felt the impact of the BMU despite their contributions to the improvement of the organization.

They alleged that Mr. Elder operates the Union at his own curiosity, stating that he uses the name of BMU to get monies and materials from politicians without thinking about the Union.

They further allege that the political leader of the All Liberian Party (ALP) businessman Benoni Urey gave three motorbikes to Mr. Elder on behalf of the union, but the whereabouts of those are unknown.

Besides, the aggrieved cyclists told the New Dawn that Mr. Sam Elder has on several occasions received funding from various institutions for the improvement of the Union but such funds are unaccounted for.

According to them, the embattled leader holds all of the positions in the Union and had never reported to any other person.

"We are tired of his leadership; we want our own elected president to steer the activities of the Union but not that self-center leader", says Aaron Darnukai, a member of the union.

Aaron notes that if Mr. Elder can't resign his post, they will stage a peaceful march in to inform authorities of the county that he no longer have their confidence.

When contacted, Mr. Elder told this paper that plans are underway to conduct elections for a new leadership of the union.

He discloses that very shortly, elections will be conducted for the BMU, but he will not contest because he has served the post for a long time.

When quizzed about the three motorbikes, Mr. Elder denies the allegation, saying it has no iota of truth. According to him, Mr. Urey did not give him a dime during the campaign season.

"Those who raising that allegation against me are all detractors; they want to spoil my hard earned reputation, but I will not be deterred about whatever thing they say about me", he continues.

He argues that his leadership at the Bong Motorcyclists Union is to improve lives of fellow members, and he even goes in the rain and sun and darkness as well to rescue motorcyclists whenever problem intensifies.

Also speaking to this paper, the General Secretary of the All Liberia Party Bong Chapter Mr. Charles Sumo clarifies that the party gave only one motorbike to some motorcyclists in Gbarnga during the campaign period but said Mr. Sam Elder was not present.

Sumo explains that Mr. Elder knows nothing about the bike that was presented by the party because he was not present. However, he refused to name the individual who received the bike on behalf of the union.