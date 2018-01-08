Liberia: Teahjay Seeks Reunion With Weah

Sinoe County Senator J. Milton Teahjay is seriously begging President-elect George Weah to reunite to rebuild Liberia. A former member of Weah's Congress for Democratic Change Party in 2005, Teahjay parted with Weah and crossed over to the ruling Unity Party.

According to him, his actions toward the CDC standard bearer during the political activities especially, the campaign period were intended to build the kind of Liberia that every citizen wants to see.

Senator Teahjay, who supported the candidacy of defeated Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, says campaigns are now over, and it is time that everyone come together to build Liberia.

In a press release issued over the weekend, the Sinoe County Senator congratulates President-elect Weah and Vice President-elect Jewel Howard Taylor for their ascendency to the nation's highest office.

"We must all seek the very best for our country as Liberians, therefore, our political differences during the democratic process are only intended to create a better Liberia that we all can be proud of", the release reads.

Teahjay says he's of the strongest conviction that the trust given to President-elect Weah by the people of Liberia will be a source of motivation and inspiration, saying, "as you work to promote national unity and reconciliation, including the growing of the economy, fostering transformative development, as well as lifting the people out of poverty.

He points out that as Liberians look forward to building a vibrant and viable society, he's committed to supporting working with the newly elected President to ensure the success of his administration, and for the development of Liberia.

In September 2017, Senator J. Milton Teahjay was among 19 senators who endorsed the candidacy of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai.