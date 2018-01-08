Liberia: MRU Congratulates President Elect Weah

The Secretary General of the Mano River Union (MRU), Ambassador Mrs. Medina Wesseh, has commended and thanked the President-elect Ambassador Senator George Manneh Weah for his election and the peaceful manner in which the process was handled and his certification by the National Elections Commission (NEC)

Ambassador Wesseh gave the MRU's congratulatory message and commendation last Friday when she paid a courtesy call on President-Elect Ambassador Senator George Manneh Weah at his Rehab Residence outside Monrovia.

The MRU Secretary General was further pleased with the acceptance remarks by the President-elect upon his certification by the National Elections Commission in which he urged all Liberians to come together to work for the greater good of Liberia.

Ambassador Wesseh also commended the National Elections Commission for the peaceful and credible elections process and enjoined the international community, especially the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) and the Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG); Representatives of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS); European Union (EU); African Union (AU) and other international observers for adding their voices and keeping their eyes on the process.

The Liberian diplomat and MRU Secretary General then applauded out-going President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for steering the ship of state peacefully during her two terms in office as President of Liberia.

Responding, the President-Elect Ambassador Senator George Manneh Weah thanked the MRU Secretary General for the visit and for bringing the voice of MRU to congratulate a member state - Liberia.

The President-Elect described the smooth transition underway as one of the several milestones achieved in Liberia's emerging democracy and said, "This is the first time for the smooth transition of power; I also am proud that Liberia has for the first time elected a female Vice President and for the first time Liberia has elected two Senator to serve as President and Vice President respectively".

The President-elect, Senator Weah, then indicated that he looks forward to working with all Liberians and leaders of the sub-region to maintain the peace Liberia enjoys today and to build the relationship of good neighborliness in the sub-region.-Press release