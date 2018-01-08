Liberia: Lutheran Bishop Rallies Liberians

As Liberians gear up for the inauguration of their 25th President-elect, George Weah and his Vice President-elect, Jewel Howard Taylor, the Bishop of the Lutheran Church in Liberia says it is time that everyone comes onboard to serve in the interest of the country regardless of political difference.

Rev. Dr. Daniel Jasen Seyenkulo says elections are over, but the major concern now is for all Liberians to put the acts together to moving the country forward.

The Lutheran prelate asserts that there is no time for delay, but to work together for forward march. Speaking during regular Sunday's worship service at the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Sinkor, Monrovia on January 7, Bishop Seyenkulo stresses that Liberia's progress rests with everyone, saying "In every competition someone will be number one (winner), despite those of you that did not make it as number one (winner) should come on board to serve, be it the shoes shine boys, the market woman at Red-light market, the farmers, the educated and non-educated ones, we all must work to make our country a better place."

According to him, some of the presidential and representatives contestants feel that Liberia is dirty and underdeveloped; as a result, many of them after the 2017 elections have left the country, leaving the challenges here all because they did not make it as winner.

Preaching from the text: St. Mark 1:1-7 on the theme: "When you're not number one", Dr. Seyenkulo intimates that Liberians have spoken and there is moment of frustrations but Christians should keep their heads high and think about the productivity of the state rather than individual gains.

He warns that no individual should stand in the way of progress, reminding that Liberians have suffered too long and it is time for development and change that will impact lives.

Dr. Seyenkulo cites Rwanda as a case study, explaining after the killing of over 800,000 people, today, it is a country where everyone wants to go and see because of development and speedily progress being made in a short period of time.

Rwanda suffered genocide of unimaginable proportion in 1994 that the left the country's two tribes Hutu and Tusi at each other's throats.