Tanzania: Rapid Transit Closes Over Dar Heavy Rains

The Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services were temporary stopped following early Monday's heavy rains that affected city's infrastructures.
The rains that affected roads and bridges in Dar es Salaam started around 4:30am.
The operations of famous 'blue buses' were stopped at 9:00am in what BRT head of communications, Deus Bugaywa said, "The Msimbazi River has flooded causing the temporary closure of Morogoro Road."
He added in the statement that the BRT services will resume immediately when the road will be opened.