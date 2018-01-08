Namibia: New Milestone for QSB Training Camp

THE Quinton Steele Botes Athletics Training Camp continues to endure and last week reached a new milestone with the 25th anniversary of the popular camp.

The former coach, administrator and athletics lover passed away in 2014, but his legacy lives on under the leadership of Leonie van Rensburg, who took over the organisation of the camp and hailed this year's event as one of the best ever.

"It was Quinton's dream to reach 25 years so I'm sure he would have been very proud. We also had the best turn-out in years with close to 250 athletes attending the camp," she said.

Athletes came from all over Namibia, including Grootfontein, Outjo, Ondangwa and Oshakati in the north, Gobabis in the east; Mariental, Keetmanshoop and Rosh Pinah in the south; Swakopmund and Walvis Bay in the west; and Windhoek and Rehoboth in the centre.

Top class coaches from South Africa and Namibia once again attended the four-day camp as they took the athletes through their paces with specialised coaching and training routines.

They included high jump coach Jonathan Greyvenstein; discus and shot put coach Linley de Beer; hurdles coach Ian Schoonwinkel; and the Namibian long jump and triple jump coach Roger Haitengi, who is currently based in South Africa.

Other Namibian coaches included Robert Wheal (javelin), Cedric Bampton (high jump and hurdles), Lucky Gawanab (sprints and long jump), Wilhelm Rademeyer (shot put and discus), and Rosa Schultz, Antoinette Nel and Richard Gaweseb who took the pre-primary kids through their paces.

Mostly school children participated in the camp, but some of Namibia's top senior athletes like sprinters Jolene Jacobs and Ismael Tjiramba, and 400m athlete Tomas Ndunge were present, as well as top junior athletes like Ivan Geldenhuys (400m), Karlien Botha (discus and shot put) and Chrislene Klein-Nienaber (high jump and hurdles).

The training camp was concluded with a mini Grand Prix on Saturday where Jacobs posted an impressive time of 7,02 seconds for the 60m sprint.

Globine Mayova currently holds the Namibian 60m indoor record with a time of 7,64 seconds which she set in Istanbul in 2012.

"Jolene is preparing to compete at indoor events in Europe and she is in great form. Her time would have broken the national record had it been an indoor event," Van Rensburg said.

She thanked the numerous sponsors of the event which included Bank Windhoek, Marathon Sugar, Engen, Remax, Avis, Dunlop Tyres 2000, Waltons Stationers, Dairy First Choice, OTB, Arebbusch and Food Lover's Market.

Marathon Sugar also sponsored the participation of 40 underprivileged athletes from Rehoboth, Swakopmund, the north and Windhoek, by covering all their expenses at the camp.

Van Rensburg also thanked the chemical company PRO Distribution Consultants and Nam Organic for providing chemicals to clean the toilets and compost to revive the grass that had been dying at the Independence Stadium.

"The stadium was in a shocking condition so we spent a lot of time and effort to clean the stadium towards the end of last year. We used the compost to revive the grass while we cleaned the toilets with the chemicals," she said.

She, however, added that something would have to be done about the deteriorating condition of the tartan track.

"The tartan track is really in a bad condition now and it will make it difficult for our athletes to post good times," she said.

Van Rensburg has, meanwhile, invited athletes to enter the first Top Ten Club Championship which will be held at the Independence Stadium next Saturday, 13 January. More information is available on Athletics Namibia's website at www.athletics-namibia.com.na