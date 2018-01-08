8 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Angola's Depleting FX Reserves Led to Currency Easing - Central Bank

Tagged:

Related Topics

Angola's depleting foreign exchange reserves prompted the central bank to ease currency controls, the regulator said on Thursday, a day after plans were unveiled to restructure foreign debt and allow looser trading of the kwanza.

The central bank said on Wednesday it would shift from a currency peg to a trading band, which would keep the kwanza's value against the US dollar within an as-yet undefined range. The changes will be implemented from this month.

Angola, sub-Saharan Africa's third-largest economy, also plans to refinance its external debt, which stands at US$38 billion, finance minister Archer Mangueira said on Wednesday.

The central bank said in a statement on Thursday that its decision to ease currency controls came after it had analysed the "macro-economic fundamentals of the Angolan economy, and particularly the decreasing trend of international reserves".

Angola, Africa's second-biggest oil exporter, has maintained a quasi-pegged exchange rate of about 166 kwanza per dollar, even though the dollar buys about 400 kwanza on a thriving black market.

The central bank has been trying to defend the currency using foreign exchange reserves, but reserves have more than halved since 2013 to about US$14 billion.

Oil accounts for around 90% of Angola's government revenue, and years of depressed crude prices have hammered once - booming economic growth and eroded foreign currency reserves.

Angola

President Dismisses Salary Increase in Public Service

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, dismissed Monday the possibility in the moment, of a salary… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.