8 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Official Warns Against Disrupting School Lessons

By Luqman Cloete

//KARAS education director /Awebahe Johannes //Hoëseb has warned that releasing pupils to participate at events such as World Food Day to welcome dignitaries, negatively impacts educational outcomes.

Addressing principals at the gathering held to analyse the //Karas region's pupils' 2017 academic performance last Friday at Lüderitz, //Hoëseb called for a policy framework to regulate the release of pupils during school hours.

He said although these cultural performances and traditional dances "add flavour" to events, one cannot lose sight of the reality that invaluable teaching and learning time is wasted.

Parents, guardians and caregivers send their children to school for learning during regular school hours, and that is the reason why extra-mural activities are slated for afternoons so that lessons are not disrupted, he added.

//Hoëseb thus suggested that a policy framework must set out conditions under which pupils may be released for such events during regular school time. These conditions should include obtaining parental consent, the time frame within which such a call ought to be submitted, and time limits within which a response must be given.

This policy must also state categorically which post level and/or authorising structure would be given powers to take a final decision.

"Therefore, with all due respect, if someone did not attempt to thoroughly study the philosophy undermining the post-independence Namibian education system, which underwent reforms over the years, my advice to him or her is to do just that before comparing and criticising," he stressed.

Currently, the decision to give consent for pupils to partake at events is with school principals and the regional education directors.

