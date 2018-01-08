South Africa: Over 30 000 Pupils Await Placement in Gauteng

Over 30 000 pupils are yet to be placed in schools in Gauteng, according to the province's Education Department.

"To date about 17 000 learners whose parents applied on time have not yet been placed. Unfortunately, they have applied in high pressure areas where there is a shortage of space. It should also be noted that many of these parents declined alternative offers of placement.

"In addition, 22 921 late applications were received towards the end of the year. To date 8 865 learners from this group have been placed leaving a balance of 14 056," said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The placement is for pupils in grade 1 and 8. However, parents have been assured that their children will be placed before the schools open.

"We wish to assure parents that all children will be placed in a school before the schools open on Wednesday, 17 January 2018," said the department.

According to the department, no effort will be spared to assist and place the unplaced learners and attend to all parents applying for the first time.

Parents have been urged to accept offers of placement from schools with available space.

"Many of the schools in Gauteng are full and cannot accept any more learners. It is expected that some parents will apply for the first time as schools reopen. Such applicants will be placed where there is space," said the MEC.

Parents that still have admissions challenges are urged to visit any of the admission centres on the 13 and 14 January 2018. Parents can view the admission centres on www.gdeadmissions.gov.za/ . The centres will operate from 08:00 to 17:00.

Officials from the department will assist to place the unplaced learners and attend to all parents applying for the first time.

At the admission centres, officials will record the new applications and submit to head office for aggregation.

However, due to the additional financial cost of accepting additional learners, the Gauteng Department of Education said it has to consult with the Provincial Treasury to provide additional financial resources.

Parents applying late will be notified in due course on the status of their application.

In 2017, parents of grade 1 and 8 pupils were requested to submit their applications online for the 2018 school year.

"The department is happy with the progress made in placing learners whose parents applied online for Grades 1 and 8 for the 2018 school year. We would like to thank all the parents that have applied and complied with all the processes," said MEC Lesufi.