Namibia: Namwater Repairs Calueque Burst Pipes

NAMWATER has started to repair the two pumping lines that convey water from the Calueque Dam into the canal which feeds northern Namibia.

Completed in 1976, the Calueque Dam is one of the last landmarks along the Kunene River between Angola and Namibia.

There is a 300km pipeline and canal that extend across the border into Namibia, supplying towns as faraway as Oshakati.

The two pumping lines at the Calueque Dam started leaking in December 2017, just before the festive holidays.

In a statement last week, NamWater said a lot of water was wasted through the leakages that also compromised the integrity of the entire pumping scheme, and risked the security of water supply.

Work on the first line started on 16 December 2017, and was initially expected to last for two weeks.

"NamWater acted swiftly by hiring a contractor who has deployed two teams that worked day and night to bring the situation back to normal fast and expediently," the water utility said.

The statement added that currently, work on the first pumping line is in its third week of repair, and that major work had already been completed, and that it was envisaged to be ready within the next two weeks.

"The current availability of raw water supply is not being compromised to the four NamWater purification plants, and once the repair work on the pumping lines is completed, NamWater will resume the normal abstraction of utilising two pumps from the Calueque Dam to north-central Namibia," the statement said.

NamWater extracts about two cubic metres of water per second at Calueque.

In 2012, they were spending close to N$2 million to maintain the canal and the pumping lines.