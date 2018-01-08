Namibia: Baby Dumped At Swakop

NOT all babies had a wonderful start to a new life in the new year after one was discovered dead in a rubbish bin at Swakopmund last week.

A member of the public found the baby boy's body near the Woermann Brock Shopping Centre in Vineta on Wednesday.

Vineta residents bring out their bins on Wednesdays for collection on Thursday mornings.

Had the body not been discovered, it would by now be buried under a ton of trash at the Swakopmund landfill. The police had not made any arrests by yesterday. Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu said a case of concealment of birth is being investigated.

He urged anyone with information that may lead the police to the mother to come forward.

It may be that a woman was pregnant and no longer is, but has no baby to show for it - especially without valid reasons - such as a medical certificate noting the death of the child.

In the meantime, five babies in Erongo, three boys and two girls, were amongst the 94 newborns who indeed started their lives on New Year's Day across Namibia.

Four of the births were at Swakopmund - three being at the Swakopmund State Hospital and one at the Cottage Private Medi-clinic - while the fifth baby arrived through a home birth at Usakos. Both Walvis Bay state and private hospitals delivered no babies on 1 January.

The only baby who could have been delivered to the harbour town's state hospital on New Year's Day was referred to the Swakopmund State Hospital to be delivered by Caesarean section.

"It was quiet at Walvis Bay on New Year, but we were swamped on the 2nd with six babies joining our community," a nurse in the Walvis Bay maternity ward said.