Zimbabwe: Woman in Court Over Possession of Drugs

A 39-year-old woman has appeared in court after she was found in possession of 13 kilogrammes of frozen, dried khat with a street value of $1 840.

Khat is a green plant containing two main stimulant drugs that speed up one's mind and body.

Happy Madzivanzira appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande facing charges of possession of dangerous drugs.

She was remanded in custody to January 8.

Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that at around 2pm on January 4, detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Unit received information from Zimbabwe Revenue Authority stating that Madzivanzira was to receive a consignment of dangerous drugs.

It is alleged that the drug was in the form of frozen khat, which was sent by one Abdul Hakim Muhommed from Ethiopia on December 8 last year through Express Mail Service.

Detectives, acting on the information, proceeded to Zimpost in Harare and conducted a surprise search before proceeding to the Central Sorting Office where they waited for Madzivanzira to collect her box.

It is further alleged that the detectives approached her and introduced themselves and explained their mission and demanded to know the contents of the box.

The court heard that the detectives ordered her to open the box and they discovered the drug.