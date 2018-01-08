South Africa: NYDA to Fight Youth Unemployment in 2018

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) has vowed to continue prioritising youth development and contribute towards identifying and implementing lasting solutions to address youth challenges.

In a statement on Sunday, the agency declared "2018 as a year of fighting youth unemployment!"

"The Board of the NYDA has set itself ground-breaking targets that will ensure that it is visible in all corners of the country. For the next few days, the Board and the Executive of the NYDA will be crisis crossing the entire province of the Eastern Cape, especially rural areas to ensure that there is access to our products and services."

Back to school campaign

Among others, the agency will embark on a back to school campaign which will see agency representatives assisting schools to get ready to accept learners.

"We will, through our NYS team, paint schools, fix broken infrastructure and ensure that the schools of the Eastern Cape are conducive to learning."

In addition to this, NYDA will visit poor families and give out school uniforms and shoes to destitute children, as well as school bags to ensure that their learning this year becomes less of a burden due to their financial background.

NYDA to assist class of 2017

The agency went on to congratulate the class of 2017 for their "phenomenal performance" and encouraged them to apply to study at tertiary institutions.

"The NYDA in partnership with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is ready to assist, through our offices across the country, all matriculants who need access to funding and bursaries.

"The NYDA continues to administer the Solomon Mahlangu Scholarship fund which assists prospective students with access to higher education through a full bursary."

The NYDA has welcomed President Jacob Zuma's announcement last year that tertiary education would be provided free for 90% of the country's households.

This is a victory for the students who have for many years led militant struggles demanding free education, the agency said.

NYDA said it will also engage young people in the rural areas to pursue opportunities in entrepreneurship, offer career guidance and deploy job practitioners who will assist youth with drafting CV's and submitting them to various areas of employment.

National Youth Service (NYS) program

This year, NYDA says it will also intensify its National Youth Service (NYS) program.

NYS is a Department of Public Works (NDPW) initiative launched to engage the youth of South Africa in strengthening service delivery, promote nation-building, foster social cohesion and to assist youth to gain occupational skills necessary.

Cabinet has already approved the NYS Framework, which will recruit one million young people into the program this year.

National Youth Entrepreneurs and Skills Fund

In the next few weeks, the agency said it will launch the National Youth Entrepreneurs and Skills Fund which will supplement the current NYDA budget.

"We aim to raise R1 billion through the funds from the private sector and Government, we will call on society as a whole to make an investment in youth development, this will assist us to help young people with great business ideas but require large resources and will also ensure that we roll out a skills revolution in the country."

The NYDA also aims to open new offices in George, Ekurhuleni, Emalahleni, as well as launching a Mobile App that will reach far and wide to ensure that services of the NYDA are received by young people across the country.