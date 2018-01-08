8 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspected Human Trafficker Remanded in Custody

Cape Town — Chibuike Innocent Nwosu (39), has been remanded in custody by the Cape Town Magistrate's Court following his brief appearance for allegations of human trafficking on Monday.

Nwosu was arrested last week Thursday in Milnerton, when a multidisciplinary team consisting members of the Hawk's Anti-human trafficking, K9 and local police followed - up on information regarding an apparent human trafficking case.

The raid resulted in two female victims both aged 22 being freed and taken to a place of safety. The victims had been allegedly forced to work as sex-workers after they were reportedly lured from Mpumalanga and Free State respectively in 2017, with offers of employment. Investigations continue.

