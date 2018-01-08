8 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Patient, 63, Burns to Death in Groote Schuur Hospital Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 63-year-old patient was killed in a fire that broke out in a general ward at Groote Schuur Hospital in Observatory, Cape Town on Sunday night.

The fire, which was limited to Ward G17, also destroyed the man's bed and bedside table, City of Cape Town fire services spokesperson Theo Layne said.

Hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs said its staff were the first who attempted to extinguish the blaze at 22:00, while their colleagues contacted fire services.

"Our staff immediately evacuated patients from the ward and thankfully the fire was contained to that ward only, which was extinguished by the fire department," he said.

"Unfortunately, one patient died as a result of the fire. All other patients were accounted for with no further injuries."

Efforts were still underway to reach the man's family.

Jacobs confirmed that the provincial health department was working closely with police and fire services to determine the cause of the blaze.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ramaphosa Calls for Unity At ANC 106 Anniversary Celebrations in Durban

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the ruling party to go back to its roots and emulate the leadership of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.