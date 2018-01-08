Tanzania: Eleven Parties Field Contenders in Saturday By-Elections

PREPARATIONS for this Saturday's by-elections are complete with eleven 11 political parties confirming participation, according to the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

The NEC announced yesterday that the parties to battle it out in the three constituencies and five wards include Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), the Civic United Front (CUF), Ada-Tadea, Alliance for Tanzania Farmers Party (AFP), Demokrasia Makini, and NRA.

Others are Sauti ya Umma (SAU), Tanzania Labour Party (TLP), Chama cha Kijamii (CCK), Democratic Party (DP) and United Peoples Democratic Party (UPDP). NEC election director Ramadhan Kailima announced this yesterday at a meeting with the political parties taking part in the by-elections as the major opposition Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) abstained.

He told the political parties that some 168 returning officers and election officers had since been trained to undertake the task, insisting that only the 2015 voter register would be used.

"... voters whose cards have been lost or destroyed can cast their ballots using either national identity cards, passports or driving licence but their names must first appear in the electoral register," he said. The three constituencies which will conduct by-elections are Singida North, Songea Urban and Longido in Arusha region.

Meanwhile, the five wards are Keza (Ngara), Kimandolu (Arusha), Kurui (Kisarawe), Bukumbi (Tabora) and Kwagunda (Korogwe). A total of 742 centres will be used for Parliamentary elections while 856 stations for councillorship.

The commission further informed the public that by-elections for Kinondoni and Siha constituencies as well as for the wards of Isamilo, Manzase, Madanga and Kimagai will be held from January 21 to February 16 this year.

The NEC told the political parties that it was in the final stages to update the 2015 list of Voters, thus for now the law allows the voters who registered in 2015. Mr Kailima assured the political parties that the by-elections will be conducted as per the country's Constitution and election laws and regulations.

"No one is above these laws. We are abided by these laws that we must follow and respect," he insisted. Contributing to the discussion, representative from the ACT, Mr Msafiri Mtemwela asked the commission to educate the participating from the grassroots over what are needed during the elections.

He also called on the participation of the prisoners in the elections to give them a right to vote like how other countries do. Secretary General of the opposition SAU, Mr Johnson Mwangosi, said most of parties participating in elections lack funds, thus appealed to the NEC to see how to support them.