Namibia: Aus Home Bakery Thrives

THREE years after starting a home-based bakery, Aus resident Maria Vlees' business continues to grow from strength to strength.

Vlees (55) started operating from her small kitchen after she was inspired by her baking passion and seeing locals buying stale bread for N$13.

Financial constraints, Vlees said, almost scuppered her dream of setting up the bakery but theAnglo American Foundation came to her rescue in 2004.

The Anglo American Foundation donated N$57 000 to Vlees to complete the construction of her bakery.

When The Namibian visited the bakery last week, an aroma of freshly baked bread that filled the air has more than just power to make your mouth water.

Vlees told The Namibian that there are rare occasions when she does not sell out. She added that her bakery was producing a minimum of 100 loaves per day and that this was double what she planned to produce when she started.

According to Vlees, a white loaf of bread is selling at a price of N$11 each while a brown loaf cost N$10. The bakery, Vlees said, supplies the trial-awaiting inmates at the police station and the Aus Outdoor School apart from serving the locals.

"Locals are thrilled to get freshly-baked loaves, and their support is overwhelming," said Vlees.

She played her cards close to her chest when asked about the profits she makes. "The business generates enough to cover the operational costs, and supplements my husband's salary he earns as a settlement office worker to cover our domestic financial needs," she explained.

One of her regular customers, Matheus Hamukoto, who works at Klein Aus Vista Lodge, located about two kilometres outside Aus, said they buy their bread from Vlees. "Oven-fresh bread brings us here, even if it means we have to walk the long distance when transport is not available, " he added.

Hamukoto also compliments the owner of the bakery for cleanliness, saying that: "the place is always clean and we are asured of getting a fresh-baked loaf each day".

Currently, the bakery operates seven days a week and employs one permanent baker. According to Vlees says, she also bakes cupcakes, cakes and muffins on order.

She said the objective is to keep on growing her business and employing more young people from the community.

However, Vlees noted it is not easy to run a business as there are some challenges now and then.

"Some local retailers still get their supplies from Lüderitz while the village has its bakery," she explained.

The baker used the opportunity to thank the government, //Karas governor's office and Anglo American Foundation for the contributions they made to realise her dream of setting up a bakery.

"Baking has always been my passion, and I wholeheartedly thank the donors for the support I have received from them to do (baking) what I love with my whole heart," she added.