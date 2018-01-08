Namibia: UEFA Head Urges Namibia to Invest in Infrastructure

Windhoek — The president of the Union of European Football Associations (Uefa) Aleksander Čeferin says infrastructure development can help Namibia become one of Africa's bigger football nations.

He said this in an interview with Nampa at the Hosea Kutako International Airport on Friday.

Čeferin visited Namibia from 27 December with family and friends.

The Uefa president said Namibia lacks adequate infrastructure, which affects the development of the game.

"We see it in Europe - when there is no infrastructure, there is no football. Having sports infrastructure not only helps football and other sports, it also helps the ministries of health and the police," he noted.

The Uefa president said when sports infrastructure is available, children have somewhere to go, instead of being on the streets, possibly exposed to alcohol and drugs.

"If children have a place to play and keep themselves busy, they will not commit crime. It is the same in Europe - if you have infrastructure, you have football. But if you don't have it, then there is no way you will practice football," he added.

Čeferin stated that with more infrastructure, Namibia can become one of the bigger football nations on the continent.

"I think with the proper development of football, with which UEFA is doing a good job, Namibia can become a big football country. We cooperate with many football associations around the world because we want to show some solidarity by helping the FA's," he said.

He told this news agency that UEFA and Namibia have no ties at the moment, but he has invited Namibia Football Association president Frans Mbidi to Switzerland to see what projects the two associations could work on.

With regards to his visit to Namibia, Čeferin said he cannot get enough of the country's beauty, and will be back. - Nampa