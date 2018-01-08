Namibia: One-Stop Investor Window Website Down

THE NamBizOne portal launched in May last year to improve Namibia's investment attractiveness and ranking on the World Bank's 'ease of doing business' index has not been accessible since late 2017.

The industrialisation ministry and the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise launched the portal - www.doingbusinessnamibia.com - in a bid to improve Namibia's standing as an investment destination.

The website was one of the first steps towards creating an e-services platform through which investors could register their businesses and access relevant information on government licensing and regulatory requirements, and formed part of the project to roll out an integrated client service system connected to various government departments.

It was aimed at both domestic and foreign investors, looking to start and register businesses or seeking opportunities in Namibia.

Specifically, it was supposed to provide guidance on submitting an investment proposal, incorporating a business, registering for tax and social security and applying for all relevant licences. The fact that it is down now means potential investors cannot access this pertinent information.

Tan Kim Leng, of the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise, did a live presentation of the website and its benefits at the May launch, including making statements about how both domestic and foreign investors would be informed of investment opportunities in the country through the portal.

When attempting to access the website, the following notification apperars on the screen: "this domain is not yet linked to any website".

At the launch last year, industrialisation minister Immanuel Ngatjizeko, who could not be reached for comment yesterday, praised the portal and expressed hope that it would improve Namibia's competitiveness and minimise government bureaucracy.

Ngatjizeko said the portal was key to the ministry's drive to enhance Namibia's image as an investor-friendly detsination.

He further noted how the country's standing had been consistently declining in international competitiveness rankings due to the failure to implement investment and business friendly policy reforms.

"Namibia has been persistently dropping in regional and international rankings due to the non-implementation of policy and business-related reforms," he said.

Namibia is currently ranked 106th, out of 189 countries, on the World Bank's ease of doing business index.

Namibia has historically been ranked low in terms of the length of time and number of procedures to set up a business, with it taking more than 60 days.

"The launch of the portal is part of the progress made in the implementation of a key project in our drive towards enhancing Namibia's competitiveness in creating a better enabling environment for establishing businesses," Ngatjizeko had said.

Tan Kim Leng was quoted during the launch saying that the NamBizOne portal was not only an information-based website, but also enabled investors to access Namibian government application forms.

He said the portal was virtually a one-stop-shop where anyone can make appointments with stakeholders through the website.

According to him, the implementation of the project would unfold in three phases, with phase one involving the setting up of the NamBizOne portal.

Phase two included establishing the e-services platform in 2018, and phase three, which will be completed in 2019, would see licences and permits becoming accessible online.

"NamBizOne's key features are that it can be accessed on the mobile phone or computer. It also includes facts and advice for businesses, service instructions, as well as frequently asked questions," he said in May.

Economist Klaus Schade who yesterday said he could only comment today, told state-owned newspaper New Era about two months ago that the setting up of the NamBizOne portal had not had any impact on the country's ranking on the ease of doing business index.

Approached for comment yesterday, the director of the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), Graham Hopwood, said the fact the website was down was "probably due to an oversight on the part of the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development, but it does give a poor impression of Namibia to prospective investors".

"One has to question if the government is really interested in promoting and developing this portal after the Singaporean consultants who worked on it left the country," Hopwood said.

"Despite Namibia's obvious advantages as an investment destination, it does seem that government is determined to send out mixed messages to possible investors - in the light of this website glitch and the current policy uncertainty around Neeef and the Namibia Investment Promotion Act, which has yet to be implemented," he said.

In his Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), President Hage Geingob had pointed out that in line with the fifth National Development Plan, Namibia's competitiveness should have improved by 2020, on both the World Economic Forum (WEF) and World Bank indices.