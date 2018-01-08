Namibia: Capacity-Building for Farmers Fragmented

CAPACITY-BUILDING for resettlement farmers is fragmented among different institutions, and there is no comprehensive programme to ensure that they are adequately trained, the agriculture ministry says.

According to its capacity-building strategy for resettlement farmers for 2017 to 2022, existing institutions, extension staff and mentors who offer farmer training, do not provide the required quantity and quality of training.

The agriculture ministry introduced the strategy, contained in a document launched late last year, to build the required skills for resettlement farmers in a more coordinated fashion, vowing to work with the relevant ministries and stakeholders to harmonise such efforts.

The strategy will focus on building the skills of Namibian farmers who benefited from the group resettlement schemes, affirmative action loan scheme, and the national resettlement programme.

It was necessitated by the fact that most commercial farms on which resettlement farmers were resettled have turned into white elephants as those who have been relocated, lack the capacity and skills to run these farms productively and sustainably, the document states.

"Commercial farms that are currently being used for resettlement purposes are very important to maintain agricultural production and for their contribution towards the gross domestic product.

"Hence, drastic measures are needed to improve productivity on resettlement farms," the ministry's permanent secretary, Percy Misika, is quoted as saying in the document.

At present, the ministry has two directorates that have a major training component for farmers.

These are the directorate of agricultural production, extension and engineering services (Dapees), and the directorate of agricultural research and development (Dard).

Dapees's core function is to provide agricultural extension services.

"There is supposed to be an extension worker in each constituency, but some posts are vacant, and the ratio of farmers to extension workers is very high, estimated to be more than 2 000 farmers to one [extension worker]," reads the document.

According to recommendations by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, an extension worker is supposed to work with only 500 farmers.

Dard, on the other hand, has training centres around the country, and trains farmers and farm workers.

There are two main agricultural training centres, one being the Tsumis Park agriculture centre in the Hardap region.

It offers training in crop and livestock production, as well as in water infrastructure.

The other is the Mashare agricultural development institute in Kavango East. It provides training in various subjects, and graduates are considered for inclusion in Green Scheme programmes.

Also, there are 14 livestock research stations. These stations research large and small stock, rangeland management, fodder production, dairy production and breeding.

Training is also provided through the farmer support project, communal lands development project, Agra ProVision, vocational training centres, private agricultural colleges, the University of Namibia, the Namibia University of Science and Technology; the Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency and the Meat Corporation of Namibia.

Farmers' unions and non-governmental organisations provide farmer training as well. - Nampa