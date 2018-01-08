8 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Stolen Car Recovered and Two in Custody

Polokwane — Two suspects believed to be part of a wider vehicle theft syndicate have been remanded in custody following the arrest by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit, Crime Intelligence and the SAPS Vehicle Identification Unit over the weekend

Haajibu Ken Issah (30) and Adam Alli (24) appeared briefly at the Makhado Magistrate Court today and their case has been postponed to 15 January 2018 pending further investigations.

Issah and Alli were caught allegedly driving a stolen vehicle on the N1 road between Makhado and Musina whilst en route to Beitbridge. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle a (Toyota Forturner) was reported stolen at Wayville in KwaZulu Natal in December 2017. Additionally, it was found that the same had false registration plates and licence disc.

