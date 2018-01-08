South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearms At Ulundi Area

press release

Yesterday at 13:30, Ulundi K9 unit, Ulundi detectives as well as Ulundi Crime prevention members were conducting their operations at Ulundi Plaza in a bid to curb crime at malls. While performing their duties, they saw a suspicious-looking suspects in the area and they were stopped. The two suspects were searched and were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition. It is possible that they were on their way to commit crime. Both suspects were arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The two suspects aged 24 and 39 years are expected to appear today in the Ulundi Magistrates' Court. The recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province.

In another incident, three suspects believed to be from KwaMashu Hostel were arrested after being found in possession of three unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They were arrested yesterday by the police after they followed up information about a planned robbery at one of the business premises at Inanda. The suspects were intercepted before they commit the robbery. They are due to appear today in the Ntuzuma Magistrates' Court today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the members for the arrest and the recovery of unlicensed firearms. "Our members are still conducting the Safer Festive Season Operations in the province and we already achieved good successes since the start of Safer Festive Season operations. The police are on the alert and conducting various operations to ensure that criminals are brought to book. Arrested suspects are being profiled and see if they are not linked to any other trio crimes in the province," he said.