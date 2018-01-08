Zimbabwe: Firm Loses U.S.$4k to Cashier

A former cashier at Megapak Private Limited appeared in court on Friday for allegedly duping his employer of $4 134 and converting it to his own use.

Victor Ndlovu (45) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande facing charges of theft of trust property.

He was remanded to February 5 on $100 bail.

Megapak was represented by its internal auditor.

Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that in July 2015 a routine audit was conducted and established that Ndlovu had in April 2015 received $1 840 from Curvin Chaniro, a client, for the purchase of four tonnes of high-density polyethylene scud bottle re-chip.

It is alleged that instead of receipting the money, Ndlovu raised invoice number 11047, which he handed to the client to collect the goods.

He later converted $1 840 to his own use.

It is further alleged that the audit team also established that on May 15, Ndlovu received $2 300 from Funny Manjome, a representative of Delifuse Enterprises, for the purchase of high-density polyethylene scud bottle re-chip.

Ndlovu raised an invoice number 12006 and handed it over to the client.

The court heard that to cover up the offence, Ndlovu receipted $6 purporting that he had received $6 and converted $2 294 to his own use.

A complaint was lodged with the police, leading to Ndlovu's arrest.

Nothing was recovered.