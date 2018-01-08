8 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Firm Loses U.S.$4k to Cashier

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tinotenda Kane

A former cashier at Megapak Private Limited appeared in court on Friday for allegedly duping his employer of $4 134 and converting it to his own use.

Victor Ndlovu (45) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Josephine Sande facing charges of theft of trust property.

He was remanded to February 5 on $100 bail.

Megapak was represented by its internal auditor.

Prosecuting, Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that in July 2015 a routine audit was conducted and established that Ndlovu had in April 2015 received $1 840 from Curvin Chaniro, a client, for the purchase of four tonnes of high-density polyethylene scud bottle re-chip.

It is alleged that instead of receipting the money, Ndlovu raised invoice number 11047, which he handed to the client to collect the goods.

He later converted $1 840 to his own use.

It is further alleged that the audit team also established that on May 15, Ndlovu received $2 300 from Funny Manjome, a representative of Delifuse Enterprises, for the purchase of high-density polyethylene scud bottle re-chip.

Ndlovu raised an invoice number 12006 and handed it over to the client.

The court heard that to cover up the offence, Ndlovu receipted $6 purporting that he had received $6 and converted $2 294 to his own use.

A complaint was lodged with the police, leading to Ndlovu's arrest.

Nothing was recovered.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'Faces Defeat in 2018 Polls - Zhuwao

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party faces defeat in 2018 polls because many of its members still support ousted president,… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.