South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested in Table View With Abalone

Our endeavours to protect our marine resources resulted in the arrest of three suspects during the early hours of yesterday morning. At around 02:30, SAPS members acted on information regarding a suspicious vehicle heading towards Table View with abalone. The routes to Table View, were patrolled when the vehicle was spotted near Big Bay and pulled over. While some of the occupants managed to flee, three males aged 18, 31 and 33 were arrested in possession of abalone with an estimated street value of R 234 500. Once charged, the suspects are due to make a court appearance in Cape Town magistrates court.

