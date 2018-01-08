8 January 2018

South Africa: Traffic Officer in Court for Corruption

A Gauteng traffic officer is due to appear in the Pretoria commercial crimes court this morning on charges of corruption and extortion.

The 57-year-old man, who carries the rank of principal provincial inspector, was arrested in a joint sting operation led by the Road Traffic Management Corporation's (RTMC) National Traffic Ant-Corruption Unit.

The arrest followed a complaint received by the RTMC's hotline with allegations that the officer was removing motor vehicle licence discs and taking driving licences from motorists on the pretext that they had committed a traffic offence.

"The victims would then allegedly be instructed to deliver a sum of money ranging from R1500 to the officer at the regional offices of the provincial traffic department in exchange for their documents," RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said on Sunday.

A number of driving licences and motor vehicle discs were found during a search conducted at his offices.

Zwane said attempts will now be made to obtain statements from owners of these documents.

Members of the public are advised to report traffic related bribery, corruption and fraud on 0861 400 800.

