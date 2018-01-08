8 January 2018

Angola With Eyes On International Terrorism

Luanda — Angola considers international terrorism as the main threat to its sovereignty and international stability - said today the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

In a collective interview, the head of state added that Angolan authorities are working to prevent Angola from being affected by this threat.

This is the first collective interview given by João Lourenço, in which he was questioned on political, economic and social issues within the 100 days of government.

Throughout the 100 days of governance, the winner of the 2017 General Elections, with MPLA, by absolute majority, approved several diplomas, with emphasis on the Government's Interim Plan, for a period of six months (October 2017 to March 2018).

João Lourenço was speaking at a press conference for the first time as President of the Republic.

