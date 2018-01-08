8 January 2018

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Nehawu and Sasco Joint Statement

The aim of the meeting was to strengthen relations between the two strategic organizations operating in the higher education sector. NEHAWU organises workers in this sector while SASCO is championing working class interest in the higher education sector. The meeting highlighted the importance of strengthening relations between the two organisations for the benefit of both workers and students in institutions of higher learning.

The meeting also underscored the need for the private sector as the biggest consumer of skills to fund free education through social responsibility programs not in a form of loans but grants and bursaries. A meeting will be demanded with government before the delivery of the budget speech to speak to issues of funding and implementation of free education.

At its Central Executive Committee meeting held 12th to 13th December 2017, NEHAWU took a decision to visit all its structures in institutions of higher learning and TVETs. The visit will coincide with the SASCO Right to Learn Campaign in all campuses across the country. A joint program will be implemented to look at the following issues:

- A smooth process of application and registration of students. This will include helping with walk-in applications as well as we expect a huge influx of students since the announcement of free education.

- Assist students with accommodation and settling in. The campaign will seek to eliminate vulnerable students from unscrupulous private accommodation people.

The success of this campaign will rest entirely on the hard work that our organisations will put in. We are more than ready to hit the ground running and ensure that we double our efforts for the benefit of NEHAWU members in institutions of higher learning and the student community.

