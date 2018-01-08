Namibian Hip-Hop Needs to Find Its Identity

Our rappers have been struggling to break into the African and world market for years now due to a lack of identity that truly represents Namibia.

The challenge in the local hip-hop arena is that some rappers are simply desperate to be internationally recognised, perhaps for the status that comes with it and because of how 'cool' international hip-hop is portrayed in the the mass media.

The downfall of their emulating and trying to compete with American and other rappers abroad is that they end up making music for a crowd that does not listen to them.

How much longer will we rely on imitating South Africans, Nigerians and American hip-hop before we find our own identity?

In search of unique sounds, I want to take you back to the days of Dore, Jericho, Kanibal, Catty Cat, KK and D-Jay.

Do they ring a bell? I hope so.

Hip-hop in Namibia cannot be talked about without highlighting the 2008 to 2011 era, as some of those mentioned above started a trend, and to a certain extent, commercialised a Namibian version of hip-hop.

Since then, how have things changed? Have we moved on from rapping about our hoods/towns? Have the conscious local rappers given up as they resort to feel-good trap music?

I believe in combining an international sound with our own Namibian flavour. Some artists have pulled it off quite well, while others continue to struggle.

Do not get me wrong. It's fine to get inspiration from other countries, but at the end of the day, we need to find and advocate for our own sound.

So how can we describe Namibian hip-hop now? Some say we need more female rappers, others (me included) believe, most importantly, that we need to find our own identity.

It's good to see rappers integrating cultural elements in their music. Rappers like Lioness, Young T and M.I.G, to mention just a few. We have young talent but we still need to find our own sound.

To find a solution to this problem, I suggest Namibian rappers consider taking the route South African and Nigerian rappers seem to favour - sampling older traditional music and combining it with contemporary elements.

Eventually, it is not only up to the rappers alone to grow the hip-hop culture, but also hip-hop fans who love said culture. It is our responsibility to support local rappers by attending their shows and actually buying their music. By doing this, we can encourage them to do better than they are doing right now.