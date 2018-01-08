South Africa: Nehawu Supports Sasco Right to Learn Campaign

press release

The 2018 campaign started on the 4th January 2018 and seeks to assist students from all sorts of exclusion including financial, academic and social exclusion. It is through this campaign that SASCO supports all students with issues of access, accommodation, cases of academic dismissals and with orientation in all the institutions of higher learning across the country.

Working hand in hand in the institutions of higher learning, we will ensure that our members employed in these institutions are helping students speedily and affectively. As NEHAWU, we commit that our members will do everything in their power to assist all students and prospective students during the application and registration phase in the institutions of higher learning and TVET Colleges.

As NEHAWU, we concur with SASCO that walk-in applications are not a new phenomenon and that all universities and colleges must allow for an extension in the consideration of late applications. We also support the idea of opening dedicated IT centres to help with the influx of students who wish to register for the 2018 academic year. Again our members will work hand in glove with SASCO to assist with the walk-in applications.

In 2018, no student who is academically deserving must be denied access to higher education. We call on NSFAS to extend the application period so as to allow more students space to apply for funding in 2018 academic year. This current epoch represents the beginning of the breaking down of the high walls that deny students universal access to higher education.

We call on government to immediately look into the issue of infrastructure development in the higher education sector. As NEHAWU, we demand that more attention is paid to the building of more universities especially in Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, Ekurhuleni and the West Rand. Furthermore, we also call for the establishment of TVET colleges in all municipal areas.

The national union support the call by SASCO for students to also consider studying in TVET colleges. Through a conceited effort we can all dispel the bad narrative that TVET colleges are a dumping ground for students who fail to make it to university. Again our members in these colleges will assist students working with SASCO in assisting students with both application and registration.