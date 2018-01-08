South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operations Nab 484 Suspects

With the Safer Festive Season Operations in its final phase, Gauteng police arrested 484 suspects over the weekend for various crimes.

These include offences ranging from armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of drugs, assault, drunk and driving, business robbery, possession of hijacked vehicle.

In Sedibeng on Saturday, police arrested a murder suspect in Evaton and recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the commission of a crime.

According to the provincial police, 44 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni North for crimes including rape, housebreaking, possession of suspected stolen and hijacked vehicles, possession of dagga, driving under the influence of alcohol and assault.

Ninety-seven suspects were nabbed by the police in Ekurhuleni Central for business robbery, house robbery, the possession of a suspected stolen property, housebreaking and driving under the influence of alcohol.

In the West Rand, police conducted operations that yielded in the arrest of 114 suspects for assault, business robbery, house breaking, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of stolen motor vehicle, amongst other crimes.

In Johannesburg West, police conducted joint operations with the community and other law enforcement agencies, which led to the arrest of 66 suspects for crimes such as possession of illegal substances, rape, assault, shoplifting and housebreaking.

These arrests were one of many intelligence-driven operations by the South African Police Service, complemented by intensified roadblocks as majority travellers headed back from their holiday destinations, stop-and-search operations, raiding of illegal liquor outlets, tracking of wanted suspects, as well as heightened police visibility at hotspots.

All arrested suspects will appear before the court soon.