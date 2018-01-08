South Africa: Sadtu Free State Congratulates Matric Class of 2017

press release

The South African Democratic Teachers Union in Free State congratulates the matric class of 2017 for the excellent performance in the 2017 NSC examination. We are really humbled and wish them well in pursuit of further studies at various institutions of higher learning.

This meticulous performance is attributed to the hard work and collaboration of all stakeholders in; learners, teachers, parents, officials of the department, School Governing Bodies, Labour formations, COSAS and NGOs. The consistent performance is an indication that our education system in the province is maturing. The change in Head of Department (HOD) did not adversely affect the performance and functioning of the department.

We once more commend the MEC for Education, Tate Makgoe for steering the department of education in the province towards the right direction, having full knowledge and appreciation of the critical role the unions play. All these achievements happened under the eagle eye of the stewardship of Premier Ace Magashule. We thank the Premier for the meaningful contribution in education in the province and we wish him well in his new role as the Secretary General of the ANC.

Whilst we acknowledge the magnificent contribution of different stakeholders, we need to remember the critical role of the "work to rule" campaign that the union (SADTU) embarked upon in 2016. Through the campaign the dignity of teachers as professionals was restored. Since then they were respected by departmental officials and were never tossed around. It is in that year of the campaign that Free State became the first province to obtain above 90% in the matric results, becoming top and in the subsequent year 2017 the province retained top spot.

Many of our members have consistently gone beyond the duty time, sacrificing the comfort of their homes under very difficult conditions in camps, all in the interest of the learners. Indeed, their hard work is not in vain as the results are out there for everyone to see.

As we begin the New Year we are grateful that the MEC and HOD have agreed to our call for a summit to look holistically at primary education, mainly the foundation and intermediate phases in the province scheduled for end of January 2018. Through this summit a solid foundation which is a bedrock of the senior phase education will be built.

In conclusion, we advise those learners who did not succeed not to despair but to focus and work harder in 2018. They should explore available opportunities such supplementary examinations in June 2018.

As SADTU in Free State we wish all our members a successful 2018. SADTU remains committed to Quality Learning and Teaching Campaign.