Namibia: Telecom Promises to Restore Cimbebasia Internet, Voice Services This Week

Telecom Namibia's head of corporate communications and public relations, Oiva Angula, yesterday said their technicians will work hard this week to restore internet and voice services disrupted in Windhoek's Cimbebasia area following copper cable theft in the city.

His comments come after he announced earlier that copper cable thieves on Friday struck at the Telecom Namibia underground network in the southern parts of Windhoek, disrupting voice and data services in the Cimbebasia suburb, which is bordered by Prosperita to the north and Kleine Kuppe to the east.

In a brief statement yesterday, Angula said a 1000-pair copper cable was stolen on the corner of Mataman and Arimas streets when thieves broke the locks of two manholes and gained access to cut the cable.

"As you can see, we are talking about 500 to 800 customers, so it may take the course of this week. But the technicians will target the customers, according to the urgency of the service, such as business customers," Angula told The Namibian yesterday.

When asked what the cost of the stolen 1000-pair copper cable was, he noted that their technicians will be able to determine the cost only today.

"Copper cable theft is not new in Namibia, but lately it has reached an unprecedented scale, especially in Windhoek. Telecom Namibia is greatly concerned about the pattern of copper cable theft in the city, and is committed to working with police to curb any recurrences," Angula further said in his statement.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this outage, and we assure customers that we are doing all that we can to curb any further copper cable theft in the area," he added.

Telecom has since appealed to residents in the affected area to be on high alert, and to report any suspicious activity to Telecom Namibia's 24-hour crime/fraud hotline number 0800 20 35 79, or the nearest police station.

Telecom is offering a reward for information that leads to the criminals behind the theft.