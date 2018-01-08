Egypt: Dead Whale Washes Up On Alexandria Shore

A dead fin whale was found, on Sunday 7/1/2018, on Egypt's Alexandria Mediterranean shore. The 12-metre-long black and white female whale is believed to have been washed into the Mediterranean shores from its natural habitat at the Atlantic Ocean through strait Gibraltar due to a sea storm.

The 7-8-year-old rare fin whale was then pulled to the shore and found at Roshdi beach in Alexandria.

For their part, Alexandria Security Directorate and Civil Protection Forces examined the whale in question and are set to deliver it to the National Institute for Oceanography and Fisheries.

It is noteworthy that fin whales are an endangered species that live in several areas including the Atlantic Ocean. Some types reside in Egyptian waters. Unprovoked, fin whales are harmless to humans.