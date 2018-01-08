8 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Shaker - Egypt Invested Egp 500 Billion in Electricity Field

Egypt's investments in the electricity field hit EGP 500 billion since President Abdel Fattah El Sisi assumed power, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker said on Sunday 7/1/2018.

The investments focused on the rehabilitation, development and upgrade of the electricity network across the country, Shaker added.

The minister noted that such huge investments were meant to meet the requirements of the comprehensive development plans adopted by the Egyptian successive governments under President Sisi.

