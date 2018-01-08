8 January 2018

Egypt: 'Zamalek' to Face Today 'Ahly' in Cairo Derby

Two days after his appointment as Zamalek's new manager, Ehab Galal is to start his mission with the White Knights with a tough test against archrivals Ahly in the Cairo derby at Cairo Stadium today.

The former ENPPI coach was named Zamalek's new boss on Saturday in succession of sacked coach Nebojsa Jovovic, who left his post due to the team's poor results during his five-month spell at the club.

Zamalek, who slumped to their fourth league defeat this season on Wednesday when they lost 2-1 to Talae El-Geish, is fourth on the league table with 28 points, nine points behind leaders Ismaily.

Despite his late appointment, Galal said that he would take charge of the team during the derby, affirming that he will do his best to help the team earn a positive result against the title holders.

A positive result against Ahly would help Galal work without pressure as well as boost the morale of the team's players after a catastrophic half-season that saw the White Knights lose 24 points in 16 games.

The 50-year-old coach, who proved his worth with Maqassa last season when he helped the team end second on the league table, dreams to help Zamalek earn their first win against Ahly in the league since 2007.

