Egypt: Shoukry - Egypt Did Not Ask Ethiopia to Exclude Sudan From Negotiations On Renaissance Dam

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed that Egypt did not ask Ethiopia to exclude Sudan from negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

During a phone call on Sunday 7/1/2018 with ON TV program's Kol Youm of media anchor Amr Adib, Shoukry said he phoned the Sudanese foreign minister after his visit to Addis Ababa to post him on the details of the Egyptian initiative on the Ethiopian dam.

Shoukry said Egypt has not so far received a response from Sudan.

Shoukry regretted the erroneous information purported by some Sudanese media, cautioning that this did not serve the joint interests of both countries.

He underscored that Egypt is trying to foster ties with Sudan.

As for recalling the Sudanese ambassador from Egypt, he said Egypt was notified that the diplomat's withdrawal had to do with Halayeb and Shalateen issue.

He said the issue is delicate and has to be addressed wisely and at the highest levels outside the framework of cooperation between the two countries.

He called on the Sudanese media to take into consideration the historical ties between Egypt and Sudan.

Shoukry noted that the first foreign visit by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi - after the African summit - was to Sudan.

As for New York Times claims on the Jerusalem issue, he said the Egyptian stand vis-a-vis the Palestinian cause in general and Jerusalem in particular remains "unchanged".

He cited Egypt's efforts to defend the Palestinian cause, citing a draft resolution tendered recently by Egypt to the United Nations Security Council concerning the status of Jerusalem.

He said such claims are bare of truth and politicized, noting that Egypt does not have double standards.

He added that Egypt is not afraid to defend an issue for which more than 100,000 Egyptian soldiers scarified their lives.