8 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: NASR - Companies Laws Amendments to Lure More Investments

Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr on Sunday 7/1/2018 stressed that the amendments to the "companies' law" were meant to lure more local and foreign investments.

In December, the parliament approved a set of amendments to Egypt's law on Joint Stock Companies, Partnerships Limited by Shares and Limited liability Companies, known as the Companies Act no. 159 of 1998.

Nasr added that the law aims to improve Egypt's ranking in international reports of doing business.

The amendments permit a modest investor to establish their own small company, Nasr added.

