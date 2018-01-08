8 January 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Pope Tawadros - Church's Rejection to Meet Us Vice President in Conformity With National Principles

Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of Saint Mark Diocese attributed his refusal to meet US Vice-President Mike Pence to his rejection of the US administration's unacceptable decision recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Speaking at TV Show "Sahibet Al Saada" aired on CBC satellite channel on Sunday night7/1/2018, Pope Tawadros said that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's visits to the Church to greet Christians on Christmas started in 2015, underlining that Sisi's visits have a positive impact worldwide.

The Pontiff also extolled Sisi's decision to establish a mosque and a cathedral in the New Administrative Capital, noting the president's decision was taken in 2017 on the occasion of Christmas celebrations.

In 2018, the Church will celebrate the 50th anniversary of establishing the Coptic Cathedral in Cairo's Abbassiya district and the 100th anniversary of establishing "Sunday schools", Pope Tawadros noted.

Egypt

