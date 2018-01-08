Egypt: President Inaugurates Today New Projects for Backing Development, Improving Living Conditions of Citizens

President inaugurates today new projects for backing development, improving living conditions of citizens

President Abdel Fattah Sisi arrived at the 10th of Ramadan City to give today the green light to inaugurating a number of mega national projects in the fields of roads and bridges.

The projects aim at supporting the development plan and improving the living conditions of the citizens via putting an end to the crowded roads phenomenon and facilitating the movement of travelers and internal trade.

On his part, head of the Roads and Bridges Authority Adel Turk said that the projects include Shoubra-Benha Axis and eastern bow of regional ring road, in addition to a bridge on River Nile in that area.

The new projects include also 6 bridges on Egypt-Suez desert road, in addition to other projects.