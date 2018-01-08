Namibia: Environment Fines Three More for Illegal Camping

THREE more people were slapped with N$1 200 fines for camping illegally at Long Beach between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay over the festive season.

These are in addition to a man who was fined on 30 December at Mile 8, north of Swakopmund.

The two areas form part of the Dorob National Park. Visitors without a permit to overnight are expected to vacate the park by 21h00.

Park warden Jeremia Lamek from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism on Sunday confirmed issuing the fines on 30 December and 2 January.

They are expected to appear in court between 2 and 19 February 2018 to plead to the charges and pay the fines, should they be found guilty.

A warrant of arrest will be issued should they fail to show up in court on the said dates.

Lamek said his office decided to issue the fines this festive season as people have been violating park rules for the past two years.

"Those who stayed over at Long Beach on New Year's Eve were not fined," he added.

With regards to littering, rubbish was left strewn all over, but his team of volunteers assisted to clean up all the beaches and camping sites.

He said at Mile 4, visitors left broken bottles on the beach, and someone also set a rubbish bin on fire.

