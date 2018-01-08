South Africa: Gauteng Ready for 2018 Academic Year

The Gauteng Basic Education Department says with school books, stationery and furniture delivered to its schools, it is ready to open its doors and welcome learners back to the school premises.

MEC Lesufi said his department is ready for the 2018 academic year and has taken the following precautions to ensure the first day of school on 17 January commences without disruption:

Infrastructure - about 48 schools have been built and opened since 2014 and will provide extra classes using Alternative Construction Technology (ACT) and mobile classrooms.

LTSM (Learning and Teaching Support Material) - stationery orders have been delivered to schools.

Furniture - has been delivered to 436 schools since April 2016. The department will continue to provide school furniture where there is a need.

School nutrition and scholar transport - the department plans to provide daily meals to 1.4 million learners and transport 104 000 learners per day.

All schools will have adequate educators.

The MEC was speaking at a briefing held on Sunday, where he laid out the plan for the re-opening of schools next week.

"Several schools were damaged by the recent storm or were vandalised during holidays. We have conducted an audit of these schools and they will be repaired in due course. The estimated cost of repairing the schools is R140 million," said the MEC.