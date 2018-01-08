8 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Egypt, Guest of Honor of Next Casablanca International Publishing & Book Fair

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — Egypt will be the guest of honor of the 24th edition of Casablanca's international publishing and book fair, to be held on February 8-18, said the ministry of Culture and Communication.

The program of this edition will focus on Moroccan-Egyptian relations, the issues of culture and philosophy as well as the role of Egyptian writer, Jamal El Ghitani.

This edition will also highlight the characteristics of the Moroccan and Egyptian novelist experience.

Several Egyptian writers, novelists and researchers will take part in this fair.

Egypt

Shoukry - Egypt Did Not Ask Ethiopia to Exclude Sudan From Negotiations On Renaissance Dam

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed that Egypt did not ask Ethiopia to exclude Sudan from negotiations on the Grand… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.