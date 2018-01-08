Egypt, Guest of Honor of Next Casablanca International Publishing & Book Fair

Rabat — Egypt will be the guest of honor of the 24th edition of Casablanca's international publishing and book fair, to be held on February 8-18, said the ministry of Culture and Communication.

The program of this edition will focus on Moroccan-Egyptian relations, the issues of culture and philosophy as well as the role of Egyptian writer, Jamal El Ghitani.

This edition will also highlight the characteristics of the Moroccan and Egyptian novelist experience.

Several Egyptian writers, novelists and researchers will take part in this fair.