Morocco: Rabat to Host 5th Session of Morocco-Quebec Joint Parliamentary Committee

Rabat — Rabat will host the 5th session of Morocco-Quebec joint parliamentary committee, to be held on January 8-12 at the headquarters of the House of Representatives (lower house).

During this session, the committee will discuss several issues, notably digital parliament, citizen participation, climate change and renewable energy, said a statement by the lower house.

To be co-chaired by speaker of the House of Representatives, Habib El Malki, and chairman of Quebec National Assembly, Jacques Chagnon, this edition will also be an opportunity for the members of the committee to discuss political and parliamentary questions of common interest.

The lower house and Quebec National Assembly had signed on May 6th 2012 an agreement to create a joint parliamentary committee.

This committee, which holds an annual ordinary session alternately, is composed of 16 members representing all political parties.

It is meant to strengthen relations of friendship and parliamentary cooperation between Morocco and Quebec through the establishment of a mechanism for dialogue and exchange of expertise and experience in the various fields related to parliamentary action.