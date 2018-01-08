Morocco Participates in 13th Ordinary Meeting of African Chiefs of Defense Staff & Heads of Security & Safety Services

Addis Ababa — Morocco is taking part in the 13th ordinary meeting of African chiefs of defense staff and heads of security and safety services, which opened Monday at the African Union (AU) headquarters in Addis-Ababa.

The opening ceremony was marked by a minute of silence in memory of peacekeeping soldiers and victims of violence in Africa, followed by the adoption of this event's agenda.

At this meeting, participants will examine several key issues related to safety in African societies and the report of experts' meeting of the Specialized Technical Committee on Defense, Safety and Security. They will also consider the adoption of the conclusions of the meeting of African chiefs of defense staff and heads of security and safety services.

The Moroccan delegation to this meeting is composed of the representatives of the ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Interior ministry and the National Defense Administration.