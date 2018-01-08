8 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Burkina Faso: Morocco Reiterates Support for Burkina Faso in Combating Terrorism

Ouagadougou — Moroccan ambassador in Ouagadougou and doyen of the diplomatic corps accredited in Burkina Faso, Farhat Bouazza, reiterated before president of this west-African country, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, the support of friendly countries and partners, including Morocco, in the fight against terrorism.

"We express our strongest condemnation" of the terrorist attacks perpetrated during last year in Burkina Faso, said the Moroccan diplomat at the traditional ceremony to present greetings to Burkinabe's head of State, on the occasion of the new year.

2018 is a year of hope, he said, highlighting the progress made the previous year in the fight against terrorism as well as the establishment of the joint G5-Sahel force.

The G5-Sahel is an institutional framework of coordination and monitoring of regional cooperation in terms of development and security policies. It was set up at a Summit in February 2014 by five countries of the region, namely Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad.

